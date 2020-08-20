Joan D. Gardiner was born on March 23, 1946 in Chicago to William and Harriet (Jakubowski) Przewlocki. She died at home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 in Elgin. Joan is survived by her sons, Richard Jr (Jennifer) Lichner and Timothy (Michele) Lichner; her grandchildren, Madison, Gabriella, Natalie, Alexandra, and Zachary and her brothers, Paul Preston and James Pierce. She was proceeded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Gardiner III. Joan worked as an elementary school teacher in district U-46 for over 25 years. She loved traveling, gardening, and spending time with friends and family; especially her grandchildren who lovingly called her Nana. Memorial service will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be directed to University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation at giving.uchicago.edu
.