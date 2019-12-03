|
Joan D. Kordzinski (nee Fischer) beloved wife of the late Hilary; devoted mother of Anita (the late Mark) Delaney, Nancy (Jeff) Greeley and John Kordzinski; loving gram of Jackie Delaney, Kelly (Dan) Jenrich, Brian Delaney, Melissa (Mike) Letts, Megan (Tommy) Giganti and Jennifer Kordzinski; great-grandmother of Caden, Raegan and Brynn Letts and Leo Giganti; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Bloomingdale for your care. Funeral Wednesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, to St. Matthew Church, Glendale Heights, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Info, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019