Daily Herald Obituaries
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Glendale Heights, IL
JOAN D. KORDZINSKI

JOAN D. KORDZINSKI Obituary
Joan D. Kordzinski (nee Fischer) beloved wife of the late Hilary; devoted mother of Anita (the late Mark) Delaney, Nancy (Jeff) Greeley and John Kordzinski; loving gram of Jackie Delaney, Kelly (Dan) Jenrich, Brian Delaney, Melissa (Mike) Letts, Megan (Tommy) Giganti and Jennifer Kordzinski; great-grandmother of Caden, Raegan and Brynn Letts and Leo Giganti; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Bloomingdale for your care. Funeral Wednesday, 9 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, to St. Matthew Church, Glendale Heights, for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Info, 630-889-1700.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
