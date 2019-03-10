HUNTLEY - Joan E. Evett, 80, died peacefully, February 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 - from 10:00 am, until the memorial service at 12:00 pm. Both the service and visitation will take place at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church in Elgin, and The . Joan was born July 4, 1938, the daughter of Nimmie and Artie Todd. On April 29, 1978, she married George Evett. Joan and George spent many years together and we're head over heels for each other. Joan always said, "She and George were attached at the hip!" She was an avid cook, gardener, and always enjoyed finding a great deal while shopping. But Joan's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an incredible friend, and was able to maintain lifetime friendships with her 4 girlfriends who she met throughout her school years. She is survived by her husband, George, her children, Kimberly Grish, and Timothy (Crystal) Sehr, stepchildren, Nancy (Tom) Arendarczyk, Jerry (Nancy) Evett, by her grandchildren, Robin (Joachim) Haberkost, Johnathan Grish, Michelle (Donald) Grish-Gibson, Paul (Joanna) Arendarczyk, Lisa (Paul) Schmitz, Nate (Megan) Evett, Zach (Justine) Evett, Meredith Evett, Cassie Evett, Stephanie Evett, and Suzannah Evett - as well as by her 8 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her son-in-law, Joseph Grish. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary