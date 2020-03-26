Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN LUXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN E. LUXON


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN E. LUXON Obituary
VERNON HILLS - Joan E. Luxon, a longtime resident of Vernon Hills, IL, died unexpectedly on March 21st at the age of 71. Joan was a loving mother to her son, Seth Luxon (Kate) and her grandchildren, Connor and Carter. She also leaves behind her best friend and sister, Judy Klitzke of Libertyville and nephew, Matthew Klitzke (Erika) with their children, Emily, Ethan and Alex of Kohler Wisconsin. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Muriel Ronowski of Lake Forest, IL Joan worked in education for over 20 years teaching at Hawthorn School District 73 and was an Assistant Principal at Woodland District 50. Before retiring, Joan obtained her Doctorate from National-Louis University. Joan was an avid reader and loved to play Mahjong, Canasta and Bridge with her friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Libertyville Township Food Pantry or Habitat for Humanity of Illinois. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -