STREAMWOOD - Joan E. Thomas, 72, of Streamwood, Illinois, passed away February 25, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Decorah, Iowa, she was the daughter of Earl and Gertrude Yarwood. Joan attended nursing school and graduated with an LPN degree. She later moved to Elgin, Illinois, and worked as a nurse at Sherman Hospital and Little Angels Home. She dedicated her life to taking care of others, but she was the happiest when she was taking care of her family. Her heart was huge. Joan is survived by her brother, Glen (Woody) Yarwood, five beautiful daughters, Teresa, Tamara, Tracy, Tonya and Tina, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Joan enjoyed cooking, reading, and playing Bingo. She loved lilacs, shopping and collecting all things Eeyore. A celebration of Joan's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Life in Elgin, Illinois, at 11:00 a.m. Service to follow at 1 p.m. The family requests that guests wear pink. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.