HUNTLEY - Joan E. Van Fleet, 72, died peacefully, March 23, 2019. Visitation for Joan will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-8pm with a service being held at 7:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be Thursday, 11:00am at St. Mary Cemetery in Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to . Joan was born February 28, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Frank and Beatrice McHugh. In 1983 she married James Van Fleet and moved to Sun City in 2003, where they very much enjoyed the company of friends. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and sisters. She is survived by her children, Michael (Tammy) LoPresti, Deborah (Thomas) Labno, stepchildren Kim (Doug) Melahn, Chris (Marina) Van Fleet and by her six grandchildren, Larry, Nikko, Emily, Michael, Kathryn and Tanner, and by her sisters, Kathy (John) Batjes, Jane (Greg) Gizyn, and Debbie (Brian) O'Mara, and by loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson, Austin. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary