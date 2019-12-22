|
Joan Elaine Ramsey Joan Elaine Ramsey, 92, of Elgin, passed away on December 18, 2019 in her home. She was born on October 8, 1927 in Elgin, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Monroe) Hameister. Joan was a resident of Elgin for all of her life. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church of Elgin. Survivors include her 5 children: Dale Ann Mink, Frank J. Ramsey, Cheryl Lynn (Gary) Shurpit, Nancy Kay (Scott) Kosel and, John (Tanya) Ramsey; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; a sister: Shirley Bentz; along with many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Frank Kenneth Ramsey in 1987; and a sister: Jean Ruhland. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm, with a memorial service starting at 3:00pm, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, Elgin. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial park, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019