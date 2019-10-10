|
|
Joan Florence Gagliano, nee Johnson, age 85, beloved wife of 61 years of the late Stephen Gagliano. Loving mother of Patricia (Kevin) Pierie, Kathleen (Bernard) Gerard, Stephen (Laura) and Michael (Norma). Cherished grandmother of Tim (Alison), Ryan, Chris, Patrick, Grace, Jack, Kate and Emma. Dearest great grandmother of Zachary. Sister of the late Alice Quinn, LaVerne (Frank) Cesare and Robert (Nancy) Johnson. Dear sister-in-law of Charles and Josephine Re. Fond aunt and friend to many. Family and friends will meet Saturday, October 12 for a visitation, 11:30 a.m. until Celebration of the Mass, 12:30 p.m. at Holy Ghost Church, 254 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home, www.sax-tiedemann.com, 847-678-1950.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019