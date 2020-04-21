|
Joan Francis Roray passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 16th, 2020. Joan was born on November 29, 1941 in Chicago, IL, to Clement and Genevieve Hert. On October 14, 1961, she married her the love of her life, James S. Roray. Joan retired after 27 years as a Medical Records Secretary for St. Joseph's, Little Sisters of the Poor, in Palatine, IL. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Gigi). She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but most of all cherished her time with her great-grandchildren. Together, James and Joan, enjoyed traveling all over the world, sharing her passion of travel with her family. Joan is survived by her husband of 58 years, James S Roray; her four children, Richard J. Roray (Annette) and Tricia Konces-Simo; their grandchildren, Courtni Johnson (Benjamin), Tyler and Chad Roray, Savannah, Alexandria and Jordan Simo, Dino and Nicholas Piscopo; and the loves of their life, their great-grandchildren, Kylie Simo, Brendlyn Krol, Landen and Olivia Johnson. She has touched so many hearts and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, due to Covid-19.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2020