|
|
Joan G. Wilke, 92, of Cape Coral, Florida, was born on December 14, 1926, to the late Charles and late Theresa DiPrizio and passed away October 14, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Earl Wilke; loving mother of Bill (Denise) Tyler and the late Beverly and late Barbara Tyler; caring stepmother of Sharman (late Brian) Holleran, Cindy (Don) Kosloff; devoted grandmother of Kelly Conrad, Becky Carlson, Kadie Kecskemethy, Sean Holleran, and Matt Holleran and Ryan Tyler; fond great-grandmother of Kayla, Abbie and Chloe Oberg, Brady and Kaden Holleran, Conor Kecskemethy and Tyler Carlson; dear sister of Angie (late Perry) Miller and the late Virginia (late Bruno) Tancula. Aunt to Dave (Connie) Miller. Visitation Friday, from 5-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines, IL. Funeral Saturday, with visitation from 9am until time of service 10am at Grace Lutheran Church, 2245 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Entombment Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019