Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Odean Johnson Chapel in their Resident Fellowship Hall

JOAN GRACE TIMMONS


1931 - 2020
JOAN GRACE TIMMONS Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan Grace Timmons (nee Murray), 88, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Joan was born September 20, 1931 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her loving children, Kim (Hank) Taft, Scott (Miriam) Timmons and Jason (Kalina) Timmons. Cherished grandmother of Charlotte Timmons and stepgrandmother of Mike Taft. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin E. Timmons; parents, Howard Murray and Margaret Locke Murray; and brother, Gerald Murray. Joan was a graduate of Morgan Park High School class of '49. Joan loved to paint, knit and crochet but most of all loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Joan was a resident of The Moorings of Arlington Heights. The Moorings will be having a informal Service of Remembrance at their Odean Johnson Chapel in their Resident Fellowship Hall on Sunday February, 23, 2020 at 3pm. Family and friends are welcome.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
