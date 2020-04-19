|
Joan Gwen Baer, 88, passed away April 6, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family, at the JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. She was the loving wife of the late Mark, beloved mother of Neil and Ellen, mother-in-law to Tonie, grandmother to Billy Ferrary, great-grandmother of Draven and Kloie, and friends with Cousin Barry Siegel. Joan was also the cat grandmother to Manatee, Mytee, Venus, Sammie, and recently the late RoseBelle, and Romeo. Born in Joliet, she lived in Chicago and the Northwest Suburbs, most recently at Westbrook Senior Living in Streamwood. She had careers at both Centel and Shaklee. Joan was an outgoing and friendly person who enjoyed meeting new people and formed relationships quickly. She enjoyed gardening, baking, music, and community leadership roles throughout her life. She loved animals and had many cats and dogs during her adult lifetime. Her natural gardening skills produced beautiful gardens and bountiful vegetable harvests. In her youth, she won a French Bakery contest and continued with her gift for baking, including the best Christmas butter cookies ever! Singing was an integral part of her life, both at home and in multiple church choirs. Most recently, she was the WestBrook plant room caretaker. Joan attended the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Streamwood. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. For updates on the memorial service, go to Cremation-society.com/obituaries or phone 847-577-6505.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020