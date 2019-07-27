|
LIBERTYVILLE - Joan H. Winters, 86, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born December 24, 1932 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Raymond and Estella Howard. She was married to Dr. Edward Phillip Winters. He preceded her in death in 2004. Joan was a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago. She received a Masters Degree in Pharmaceutical science from the University of Florida. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Salvatore) Vittore, and Julie Prichard; four grandchildren, Paige, Nicholas, Katherine, Ryan; and nieces, Lynn and Janet. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations to St. Lawrence Episcopal Church in Libertyville would be appreciated. For information, Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019