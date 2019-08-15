|
LAKE BARRINGTON - Joan Kocina passed away peacefully with her devoted husband and family by her side on August 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on November 11, 1936 in Omaha, NE to the late Vaclav and Luella (nee Phalen) Jedlicka. Joan was a nurse who spent her life helping others. Her last position before she retired was as the Director of Nursing at Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine, IL. She also had the heart to fight injustice. She worked tirelessly running the Nebraska Right to Life movement and the last cause she rallied behind was working with the Voice of the Faithful. Volunteering was a big part of who Joan was whether it was being a Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop leader, being President of the Altar Society, working on political campaigns, helping with the funeral lunches or running a bible study she was always willing to step up and lend a hand. Her biggest source of pride was her children and grandchildren. She loved hearing details of their lives and encouraging them to reach for their dreams. Joan will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Dean, with whom they were united in marriage on September 20, 1958; children, Jan (Jill) Kocina, Pamela Kocina-Kerzman, Dru (Wendy) Kocina, Dina (Steve) Blackmore; grandchildren, Chayse Kerzman, Jordan (Alaina) Kocina, Trevor Blackmore, Kelsey Kerzman, Justin Blackmore, Taylor Kocina, Ashley Kocina, Zachary Blackmore, Austin Kerzman, George Kocina, Sarah Kocina, Brandon Kocina, Christina Kocina, Madison Blackmore, and Lucas Kocina. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Charles and Richard Kocina; grandson, Nathan Kerzman; siblings, James (Helen) Jedlicka, Helen (Bill) Burke and Donald Jedlicka. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, from 3 PM until 8 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.) Barrington, IL 60010. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Community, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness, IL, where family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be held, Saturday, August 24 at 10 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019