WOW! WHAT A TRIP!!! Thank you God for John, my husband of 71 years. He opened our home to my disabled sister for 30 years. We shared the joys of the world, travel & cruises. He started everyday with a song. He was my favorite bridge partner. Thank you God for our 3 Children, Mary Brooks (late David), Jim (Denice), Ann (Larry) Kelly, 11 Grandkids and 9 great grandkids. All have provided great joy and pride with their adventures and accomplishments. And thank you for the wonderful people who have enriched my life. Born March 27, 1926 in St Paul, MN. Graduated with a B.S. degree from the Univ. of MN and graduated from Drake Univ. MST. Med & Xray Tech & Teacher. She was an accomplished bridge player achieving Gold Life Master. Her loving family want to add that Joan/Mom had a zest for life. She was always up for an adventure or a party. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was queen of the one-lined zingers. Joan/Mom always put others before herself. She was truly "Super-Duper". In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to www.mercyhome.org/giving Visitation, Monday September, 23rd from 4PM-8PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn, IL. (www.leonardmemorialhome.com 630-469-0032) Funeral Mass, Tuesday September, 24th, 10 AM at St James the Apostle Church, 480 S Park Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL. Interment, St Michael Cemetery, Wheaton, IL
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019