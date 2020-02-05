|
LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Joan Lococo, 89, will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich from 10:30 AM until time of prayers at 12:30 PM Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, at St. Francis de Sales Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Joan was born in Chicago, IL on August 13, 1930 to Dante and Giselda Cantieri. She passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Joan worked at Sears & Roebuck for 17 years during which time she met and married the love of her life Jack in 1955; they celebrated 63 years until his passing in 2019. During those 63 years she was a devoted wife, an amazing mother and the most generous person you would have ever met. She brought a constant joy to her family every day. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Dante; and her brother, John. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of James (Vicki), Dante, Michael (Shari), Jaclynn, Robert; dear grandmother of Jack, Alex (fiance Jim), Lauren, Niki, Sammi, Dani, Nicholas, Dante, Joey, Jack (fiancee Colleen) and Michael; sister of Marion (Joe) Fiandaca and John (Connie) Cantieri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rett Syndrome, rettsyndrome.org/make-a- difference/donate. For information, 847-540-8871 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020