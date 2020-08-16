Joan Lucille Butler, nee Schmitz, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. She was born January 10, 1932 at home in Altamont, IL, daughter of Johanna Madonna (Cable) and Clarence Bernard Schmitz. As a child her family moved from Altamont to Carlyle, IL where she met her husband, Bernard Butler while waitressing at a restaurant there during summer break from college. Joan received a full 4 year scholarship to Southern IL University intending on majoring in Home Economics but after completing her freshman year she married Bernard on Sept. 1, 1951. Bernard accepted a job at Plagge's Flowers in Barrington, IL. Their first residence was at the Nestle Rest Resort, in Lake Zurich, IL in 1951. The Butler's lived in several locations in Barrington over their 60 years of marriage. Joan was well known in Barrington for her work at Esh Drug Store and also at Pohlman Pharmacy. Around 1970 Joan, Bernard and family opened "Bernie's Trout Valley Greenhouse" in Cary, IL. Subsequently they opened a second shop on Northwest Highway in Barrington. Some years later they became involved in the Evanston Farmers Market eventually closing the previous shops and opening, "Flowers with Love," in Evanston, IL. Joan enjoyed needlepoint, sewing, crafts, cooking, baking, gardening and raising her three children. She had the gift of salesmanship, a love for flowers and a heart for helping people. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard (Bernie); and four siblings, Clarence John Henry, Elizabeth Madonna "David Josef," Donald Eugene Schmitz, and Mary Margret Niemann. She is survived by her children, Linda (Carl) Campo, Rodney Butler and Nancy (Thomas) Ryan; grandchildren, Anthony Butler, Travis and Timothy Novak, Sean, Andrew, and Katherine Ryan; sister-in-law, Marsha Schmitz; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment will be private at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, IL.