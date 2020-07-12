ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan M. Hansen, a 57-year resident of Arlington Heights passed away July 7th at home from the effects of pancreatic cancer. Her late husband, George passed away on May 5, 2020. Joan was born in Chicago, IL on July 15, 1932 to proud parents Clarence H. Stumpfhaus and Lilyan Stumpfhaus. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Joy White. Joan is survived by her children, Jeffrey P. Hansen, Mary Ellen Brown Wright (Curtis), and Paul Hansen (Julie), as well as grandchildren, Lily Marie and Isabella. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Kouzmanoff. Joan attended Schurz High School in Chicago, where she served as Student Council president and graduated in the top ten of her class. Through mutual friends, she was introduced to her future husband, George, during her junior year. Joan matriculated to Northern Illinois University, the first of her family to attend a university. With the Korean War looming, and George's pending Air Force enlistment, Joan accepted his marriage proposal during her sophomore year at Northern. The two were married August 22, 1953 at Saint Viator Church in Chicago. Joan and George spent the majority of their married years living in the Scarsdale section of Arlington Heights, IL. Their children were enrolled at Our Lady of the Wayside and Dryden Schools, and later at Saint Viator and Arlington High Schools. Joan was active in school functions, the Junior Women's Club, the Saint Alexius Hospital Auxiliary, and the Great Books Program. Socially, George and Joan were active members of the former Plum Grove Club, where Joan won many tennis tournaments. Both were active downhill skiers. After child-rearing, Joan completed Harper College's paralegal program and began a 40-year career as a freelance paralegal for downtown and northwest suburban sole-practitioner attorneys. Joan specialized in residential real estate, trusts and probate matters. In recent years, as Joan wound down her paralegal career, she and George spent time in Palm Springs, California, as well as Sydney, Australia, a favorite city. Joan and her California-based sisters held annual "Sisters Trips" - no husbands allowed. A private memorial service will be scheduled for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that donations be made to the Scleroderma Foundation.