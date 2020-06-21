JOAN M. HEITZLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Heitzler died June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Born Joan Margaret Murray at home in Wheaton, IL on December 2, 1933 to John Patrick and Bridget Marie Murray. Married to John "Jack" Heitzler, M.D. since 1955, they had eight children: John, Art (wife Mary) Dan, Bob (wife Colleen), Mary, Mike (wife Heidi), Cathy (husband Leo Poli) and Maureen (husband Scott Chriske). Joan was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Irene, Megan, Matt, Craig, Carly, Christa Heitzler; Hannah and Gino Poli; Sean and Rebekah Heitzler; Bridget, Kyle and Jack Chriske. She enjoyed her seven great-grandchildren: Autumn (Acorn), Connor, Ellie, Johnny, Ryan, Ahava and Missy. Her nieces and nephews were precious to her and include: seven Murrays, Jim, Jean, Kevin, Mike, Maureen, Brian and Terry (deceased); four Sullivans, Virginia, Mike, David and Peter; two Heitzlers, Greg and Gretchen. Joan is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Murray and his wife Wanda, and her foster brother, Bill, brothers-in-law, Don Heitzler and John Sullivan, nephew, Terry Murray. Joan will be sorely missed by her family and friends, but we are confident she's in a better place reunited with loved ones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 20, 2020
My condolences to you Dr.Jack and your sweet giant family. May God rest Joans soul and may you enjoy the pleasure of great memories.
Jeffrey T. Johnson DO
Jeffrey T. Johnson
Friend
June 20, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to the family
Alexis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved