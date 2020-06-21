Joan M. Heitzler died June 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Born Joan Margaret Murray at home in Wheaton, IL on December 2, 1933 to John Patrick and Bridget Marie Murray. Married to John "Jack" Heitzler, M.D. since 1955, they had eight children: John, Art (wife Mary) Dan, Bob (wife Colleen), Mary, Mike (wife Heidi), Cathy (husband Leo Poli) and Maureen (husband Scott Chriske). Joan was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Irene, Megan, Matt, Craig, Carly, Christa Heitzler; Hannah and Gino Poli; Sean and Rebekah Heitzler; Bridget, Kyle and Jack Chriske. She enjoyed her seven great-grandchildren: Autumn (Acorn), Connor, Ellie, Johnny, Ryan, Ahava and Missy. Her nieces and nephews were precious to her and include: seven Murrays, Jim, Jean, Kevin, Mike, Maureen, Brian and Terry (deceased); four Sullivans, Virginia, Mike, David and Peter; two Heitzlers, Greg and Gretchen. Joan is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Murray and his wife Wanda, and her foster brother, Bill, brothers-in-law, Don Heitzler and John Sullivan, nephew, Terry Murray. Joan will be sorely missed by her family and friends, but we are confident she's in a better place reunited with loved ones.







