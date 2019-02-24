HUNTLEY - Joan M. Husak, 82, passed away on December 29, 2018. She was born on February 14, 1936 in Chicago and resided in several suburbs including Palos Park, Wilmette, and Elmhurst. She passed away on December 29, 2018. After receiving a Bachelors of Arts degree in Music Education from Drake University (Des Moines, IA), Joan enjoyed a long and rewarding career teaching in the Palos Park School District 118. A lifelong learner, she was awarded a Master in Education (DePaul University) in 1990, with a focus on science and outdoor education. Joan was an accomplished musician, playing French horn with community symphonies, concert bands and ensembles. She generously provided piano accompaniment to many young musicians in competitions and concerts. Joan was an active participant in her church, serving many terms as clerk, executive team member, pianist, Sunday school teacher and nursery committee chairwoman. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, David A. Husak. She is survived by her sister, Francine Moore; children, Michael Wall, Leslie (Paul) Grant, JeanAnn (Dan) Nichols, Steve (Belinda) Husak. "Grandma" will be missed by her ten grandchildren who were a source of great joy in her life. To continue Joan's legacy of support for music students, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joan Husak can be made to the Palos District 118 Education Foundation at palos118.revtrak.net and select Education Foundation, Giving Tuesday, and note "In memory of Joan Husak" under "Organization Name" in the donor form. Or mail your donation to: Palos Education Foundation, District 118 Central Administration Building, 8800 W. 119th St., Palos Park, IL 60464 Or The Huntley High School Band Boosters at Huntleyhsbandboosters.net and click the "donate" button in the middle of the page. Please add a "Note" that you are making a donation in memory of Joan Husak. Donations are also welcome via mail: Huntley High School Band Boosters, P.O. Box 504, Huntley, IL 60142-0504. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich. 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary