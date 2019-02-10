Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
JOAN KRUPA
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
SCHAUMBURG -Joan M. Krupa, 81, formerly of Chicago, entered eternal life on February 3, 2019. Joan had worked for many years before retiring from White Cap Corporation in Chicago. She was the beloved sister of Diane (Esco) Sauseda, Arlene (the late James) Uglietti, and the late Alice (the late Harold) Hockensmith. Cherished aunt of Jeff (Suzanna) Hockensmith, Jim (Martha) Hockensmith, Susan (Kevin) Long, Michael (Lynn Peterson) Ozimek, Robert (Paula) Ozimek, Ronald (Clare) Ozimek, James (Lisa) Ozimek, Rick (Agnes) Sauseda, Kathy (Jerry) Tuel, Laurie (Mike) Wagner, and Krissy (Gary) Writt. Great aunt of 20, and great-great aunt of 3. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3 - 9 p.m. at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit for 10 a.m. mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral information, (847) 882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
