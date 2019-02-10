|
|
SCHAUMBURG -Joan M. Krupa, 81, formerly of Chicago, entered eternal life on February 3, 2019. Joan had worked for many years before retiring from White Cap Corporation in Chicago. She was the beloved sister of Diane (Esco) Sauseda, Arlene (the late James) Uglietti, and the late Alice (the late Harold) Hockensmith. Cherished aunt of Jeff (Suzanna) Hockensmith, Jim (Martha) Hockensmith, Susan (Kevin) Long, Michael (Lynn Peterson) Ozimek, Robert (Paula) Ozimek, Ronald (Clare) Ozimek, James (Lisa) Ozimek, Rick (Agnes) Sauseda, Kathy (Jerry) Tuel, Laurie (Mike) Wagner, and Krissy (Gary) Writt. Great aunt of 20, and great-great aunt of 3. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 3 - 9 p.m. at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit for 10 a.m. mass. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral information, (847) 882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019