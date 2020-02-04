|
Joan M. MacArthur (nee Yanz), 71 years old of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and four children February 2 in her home. Born in Chicago to Victor and Viola Yanz, Joan was the beloved wife of James D. for 48 years, loving mother of Kristin N. (John) Bailitz, Michelle L. (Brian) Aprati, Andrew J. (Emily) MacArthur and Lauren J. MacArthur; dear sister of Sister MaryAnne Yanz (O.P.), John A. (Eileen) Yanz, Richard C. (Ellen) Yanz, Donna T. (Robert) Frasor. She was the cherished "Nana" of Meegan G. Bailitz, Brady V. Bailitz, Kathyrn C. Bailitz, Luke S. Bailitz, Skylar M. Aprati, Kendelle R. Aprati, Noelle L. Aprati, Kellsey R. Aprati, Isabella G. Aprati, Avery B. MacArthur, Graham J. MacArthur and Violet S. MacArthur. Joan was a Eucharistic Minister of Communion at Queen of the Rosary Parish as well as a member of the Bereavement Committee. She was a registered nurse having graduated from Loyola University of Chicago's Nursing school with a BSN. She worked as a geriatric nurse before becoming a school nurse at Palatine District 15's Winston Campus from where she retired after 15 years. Her visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 3pm-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village. On Thursday there will be a gathering at the funeral home from 9am until the time of chapel prayers at 9:30am followed by a 10am Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church, 750 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village. Interment will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery - Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to . For information 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 4, 2020