ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan M. Maloney, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born on August 7, 1931 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Jon and Viola (nee Sterling) Randag. She died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Arboria of Long Grove. Mrs. Maloney was former co-owner of Maloney Appraisal Service in Arlington Heights and was a member of NAIFA. She was a talented artist who worked in many mediums and was a member of the Countryside Art Center. Joan was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church where she previously was a 4th grade teacher in the school. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Mary College in South Bend, Ind. and was a member of reunion committee. Earlier in her career Joan and worked in art and marketing division of Pabst Brewing Company, Chicago. Joan is survived by her children, John (Kim) Maloney, Robert Maloney, Steven (Nancy) Maloney, and Mary Jo Maloney; her grandchildren, Matthew, Dillon, Erin, Colton; her brothers, John "Bucky" (Nancy) Randag, and Stephen (Ruth) Randag; her sister-in-law, Aileen Randag; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Maloney; her son, William James Maloney, Jr.; her parents and her brother, William Randag. Memorial visitation from 11:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 12:30 pm, Saturday at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to STARability Foundation, 5125 Castello Drive, Naples FL 34103, starability.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary