Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Joan M. "Joanie" Morange beloved wife of Mike, loving Mother of James (Anthony Alexander), John (Josette) and Christopher, devoted daughter of the late Donald and late Regolette Schrader, fond sister of Michael (Elizabeth) Schrader, dear aunt of Cameron, Kendall and Casey Schrader and Courtney Bozich. Joan graduated from Glenbard West High School, Class of 1976, she was a member of IAPPO, NIGP and the Faithful Circle Quilters Guild. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21st from 3 until time of service at 7 at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. Interment is private. In honor of Joanie, if you can, please wear something purple. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to The Morton Arboretum, https:// www.mortonarb.org/join-support/donate
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 19, 2019
