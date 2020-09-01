ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan M. Reinert was born on March 22, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Margaret (nee Schmitt) Kaderabek. She died Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Reinert worked as a secretary before retiring. She was a member of the Women's Club at St. Raymond de Penafort and St. James Catholic churches, the Mt. Prospect Women's Club, was a Eucharistic Minister, and a former Girl Scout Leader. Joan is survived by her children, William Thomas (Linda) Reinert, Patricia Ann (Vince) Julian, and Robert Joseph (Christine) Reinert; her grandchildren, Samuel, Joseph, Elizabeth and Alyssa; her great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Renly; her brother, Donald J. Kaderabek; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon William J. Reinert; and her parents. Visitation from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois. Interment All Saints, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Parkinson Disease Assn., 1800 N. Main Street, Suite 215, Wheaton, IL 60187, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/
