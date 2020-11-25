CAROL STREAM - Joan M. Rowe, 88, passed away on November 19, 2020 after a brief non-Covid-19 related illness. Joan was born in February 1932 to Benjamin and Margaret (nee Kakuska) Willing in Berwyn, Illinois. The family moved to Glen Ellyn, IL in 1942 and she graduated from Glenbard West High School in 1949. In 1949, Joan met William B. Rowe, and they wed in 1950. They were blessed with four children, William Jr., Sandra, Donald, and Mary. She dedicated her life to being a wonderful wife and mother. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, William; and her parents, Benjamin and Margaret Willing. She is survived by William Jr., Sandra (Ronald) Smith, Donald (Jennifer) and Mary (David) Kroger; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Stars Family Services, Wheaton, IL (Starsfamilyservices.org
). There will be a private funeral service on Friday November 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL. Immediately followed by a graveside celebration of life at Glen Oak Cemetery, Arbor Ave., West Chicago, IL. All friends Welcome. Funeral info, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
.