LIBERTYVILLE - Joan M. Suzio, 69, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was born February 22, 1950 in Detroit, MI and has been a Libertyville resident for the past 25 years. Joan received her Bachelors degree from DePaul University of Chicago and was a member of Trinity Community Church in Libertyville. She was an interior decorator in Lake County most of her life, owning "Decorating Den Interiors". Surviving is her husband of 29 years, Bob Rettig; 2 step daughters, Trista (Erik) Wilde and Marnie (Luke) Lukenbill; 5 grandchildren, Kieren, Nathan & Nolan Wilde and Camryn & J.R. Lukenbill; siblings, Paul (Pat) Suzio, Mary (Jim) Fraser, Richard (Val) Suzio, Jim (Linda) Suzio, Patty Ridley, Bob (Kate) Suzio and Michael (Jessica) Suzio and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony & Dorothy Suzio and also by her sister, Ann Marley. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. followed by a service at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Great Chicago. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.