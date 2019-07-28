Daily Herald Obituaries
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
JOAN MALACHOWSKI

JOAN MALACHOWSKI Obituary
WHEELING - Joan Malachowski (nee Boniakowski), age 83. Beloved wife of Bob Jarecki and the late Fred Malachowski. Loving mother of Bob (Karin) Malachowski and the late Denise Schrepel. Dear grandmother of Jaime (Chris) Chmura, Christine Schrepel, Jennifer Schrepel and Alec Malachowski. Great-grandmother of Maison Chmura. Memorial Visitation Friday, August, 2nd at 4:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling followed by a Life Celebration Service at 7:00 pm. Inurnment Private. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
