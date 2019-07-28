|
WHEELING - Joan Malachowski (nee Boniakowski), age 83. Beloved wife of Bob Jarecki and the late Fred Malachowski. Loving mother of Bob (Karin) Malachowski and the late Denise Schrepel. Dear grandmother of Jaime (Chris) Chmura, Christine Schrepel, Jennifer Schrepel and Alec Malachowski. Great-grandmother of Maison Chmura. Memorial Visitation Friday, August, 2nd at 4:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (two blocks south of Dundee Road), Wheeling followed by a Life Celebration Service at 7:00 pm. Inurnment Private. To leave a condolence or for additional information, please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019