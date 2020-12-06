Joan Marie (Finkey) Barth (92), a 34-year resident of Warrenville, IL and previously a 28-year resident of Berwyn, IL died Tuesday, December 1 of heart failure at Edward- Elmhurst Hospital in Naperville. Born March 7, 1928 in Chicago to Edward and Marie (Wesolowski) Finkey she was the oldest of three daughters. She married Robert John Barth (deceased April 1, 2010) of Chicago, IL on September 9, 1950 and had six sons. She later worked as a secretary for Ceco Corporation in Cicero, IL and UARCO in Chicago from which she retired. She is survived by five sons-Randall (Nancy) of Cicero, IL; Roger (Louisa) of El Dorado Hills, CA; Brian (Barbara) of Naperville, IL; Allen (Charlotte) of Manteno, IL; USAF CMSgt (ret.) Andrew (Maria) of San Angelo, TX; daughter-in-law Karen Barth of pre-deceased son Barry lives in Woodridge, IL. She is also survived by her sister Beverly (Raymond) Scott of Warrenville, IL and numerous grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. A funeral Mass with COVID restrictions will take place at St. Irene Catholic Church, 28W441 Warrenville Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555 on Monday, December 7 at 10AM. A private interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Donations to her favorite charity, Food For The Poor (foodforthepoor.org
) or yours, in her name, are gratefully welcome. No flowers please. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com
or 630-668-0016.