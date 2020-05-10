|
|
PALATINE - Joan Marie Cook ne Mysliwiec, 83, of Palatine passed away on May 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Nancy Ann Muller (Michael), Lynda Marie Cruz (David), and Daniel John Cook (Lynn). Proud grandmother of Jessica, Jacquelyn, and Justin. Cherished daughter of the late Marie Schettler ne Wrobel and John Schettler ne Mysliwiec. Sister to the late Richard (Marlene) and Kenneth (Kathy). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, services and interment will be private; a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the or The Anti-Cruelty Society.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020