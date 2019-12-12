|
Beloved Joan Marie Gray, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, departed this life too soon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born January 22, 1938 in Joliet, IL, she was the daughter of John and Mary (nee Petak) Rezick, and a graduate of Saint Francis Academy High School and the University of St. Francis. Shortly after school she met the love of her life, John W. Gray, also of Joliet. After a few years of courtship, they married, relocated to Indianapolis, IN and raised two sons whom they adored, John Jr. and Patrick. Joan was a devout Catholic, active in her church, a dedicated volunteer, a self-taught and successful stock investor and was employed for a few years at an auction house where she further honed her interest in antiques and her craft in decorating. Beyond all this, she was a wife and mother of unsurpassed qualities. Sadly in 1988, Joan lost her husband John to a rare form of cancer. Despite being on her own, she continued her focus on the boys and made sure they had a strong, supportive family atmosphere and the best educations possible which was an unyielding priority of both her and John. Later in life, she met an equally caring and loving man, Doug Corson, with whom she had too brief a marriage before his unfortunate passing. Joan was a caring and loving wife, a dedicated mother and grandmother, and best friend to many while always willing to lend a hand or give a piece of advice to anyone she could help. She loved to travel, cook, decorate, cheer on her favorite sports teams and participate in everything family related. Joan will be sorely missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and spending time with her. Joan is survived by her two sons, John W. (Carolyn) Gray of Cincinnati, OH and Patrick M. (the late Leah) Gray of Chicago, IL and her five lovely grandchildren - Hannah (20), Jack (18), Bradley (14), Mel (12) and Eve (10); one sister, Lois (Joe) Turk of Joliet; and numerous nieces and nephews. As recently as last year, Joan lost a very special person who was so much more to her than a daughter-in-law; Leah was a friend and confidant with whom they too are now joined and united in heaven. Joan also leaves a dear friend behind Ralph Gilbert, a neighbor, travel companion, and someone who exhibited great care and brought so much joy to Joan's last years. Visitation for Joan will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish 11 S. Buesching Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047 847-438-6622. On Monday, Please meet at Church. In lieu of flowers and in continuing the benevolence of her late daughter-in-law, donations can be made to the Leah Duckett Gray Scholarship which provides support to DACA students through Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Please visit luc.edu/law/give and choose 'other' for allocation and in memo line write "in memory of Joan Gray for DACA." Loyola is also the graduate school alma mater of John Gray Sr. which Joan would be proud and honored to support. Rest in peace Joan Marie Gray, you were abundantly loved and have many lasting legacies.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019