SCHAUMBURG - Joan Marie Rogers, nee Lemke, age 78, passed away peacefully after a long seven year battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's on December 12th, at Amita Hospice Home. Beloved wife of George W. Rogers. Loving mother of Scott (Robin) Nigh, Cathlynn (Raymond Biondo) Nigh, Todd (Lynn) Nigh, stepmother of Timothy (Valerie) Rogers and Mark (Mary) Rogers. Dear "mom" of Dianne Middendorf. Caring grandmother of Dylan, (Sophie), Jacob, William, Thor, and Isabelle. Cherished great grandmother of Zoey & Amelia. Devoted daughter of the late William and Marie Lemke. Dear sister of Warren (Lynette) Lemke and the late William (Paulette Novak) Lemke. Dear aunt of Phillip (Denise), Jennifer (Gerardo) and great aunt to Rachel, Sebastian, and Nicholas. Joan was a 50-year member of The Order of Eastern Star, Palatine Chapter 585 and Arlington Heights Chapter 992. She was also an appointed Grand Officer and a Grand Representative of the Order of The Eastern Star. Joan was also a Worthy Matron several times. Joan retired after 30 years from the City of Chicago Department of Public Health, where she served in many administrative capacities. She was active as a member of Church of the Cross Presbyterian Church. She will be greatly missed by her family, her constant 4-footed companion, Mister Patterson, and many friends. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 until time of The Order of Eastern Star service at 4:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Service presided by Pastor Julie Peterson at 4:30 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Visitation Monday, 9:30 - 10 AM at the funeral home with interment following at 11AM at Irving Park Cemetery, 7777 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2211 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60707 or , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019