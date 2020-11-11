HUNTLEY - Joan Marie Sorce, 85, of Woodstock, formerly Huntley, died peacefully on November 9, 2020. Joan was born on November 29, 1934 in Chicago to parents John and Rose (nee Ceranski) Gaca. On July 17, 1954 Joan married Paul Sorce and they spent many happy years together. Joan will be remembered for her strong will, her precise fashion sense, and her love for her family. She was an adoring mother and grandmother. Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Paul Sorce; her children, Paul (Vivian) Sorce, and James (Kathy) Sorce; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and John; her great-grandchildren, Avery and Reed; and her siblings, John (Eleanor) Gaca, and Carol Greenawalt. She was preceded in death by her brother, James (Ava) Gaca; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Greenawalt. Cremation will be private. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
.