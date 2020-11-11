1/
JOAN MARIE SORCE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTLEY - Joan Marie Sorce, 85, of Woodstock, formerly Huntley, died peacefully on November 9, 2020. Joan was born on November 29, 1934 in Chicago to parents John and Rose (nee Ceranski) Gaca. On July 17, 1954 Joan married Paul Sorce and they spent many happy years together. Joan will be remembered for her strong will, her precise fashion sense, and her love for her family. She was an adoring mother and grandmother. Joan is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Paul Sorce; her children, Paul (Vivian) Sorce, and James (Kathy) Sorce; her grandchildren, Jeffrey and John; her great-grandchildren, Avery and Reed; and her siblings, John (Eleanor) Gaca, and Carol Greenawalt. She was preceded in death by her brother, James (Ava) Gaca; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Greenawalt. Cremation will be private. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved