ITASCA - Joan Marie Streich, 88, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 27, 2020, a great blessing and a wonderful grace after a long illness in which she never gave up. Courageous all the way to the end. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, a joy to be around, and the rock of our family. She was born in Chicago, and grew up in Cicero, and later moved to Antioch during high school. She became a nurse and was one of the first nurses hired at Alexian Brothers Hospital when it opened in the 1960s. She spent her entire career there and later became an addiction counselor. Beloved wife of the late Leonard G. Streich for 55 years. Dearest mother of Laurel, David, Jack and Jill (Gary) Sobczak; Loving grandmother of Amanda, Jenna, Adam, Cara, and Katelyn. She lived a full life, traveled, was kind, caring, compassionate, classy, and cared deeply about her family. She loved large family gatherings, spending time at her lake place in WI for over twenty years and visiting Anna Maria Island, FL usually every Spring. She was well read, always up on current events, and a devout Catholic. She loved flowers and was a long-time member of the Itasca Garden Club. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life begins with Visitation on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect) Itasca, IL. Funeral Mass, July 2, 10 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 551 N. Rush Street, Itasca, IL. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. For Funeral info 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.