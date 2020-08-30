WHEATON - Joan Reuss (nee Webster), 91, died Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Wynscape in Wheaton, IL. Joan was born May 25, 1929 to Charles and Maurine Webster in Fisher, IL. Joan graduated from Urbana High School in 1946 and attended the University of Illinois where she met her husband, George Reuss, while working together in the university library. They married August 9, 1952. In her earlier years, Joan sang as a soloist for churches, weddings, the U.S.O, WILL radio, and the Urbana Lincoln Hotel. After moving to Wheaton in 1966, she started a women's book discussion group and joined the League of Women Voters where she was the Environmental Chairman. This led to her appointments to both the Wheaton Environmental Commission and the DuPage Environmental Commission. Joan was on the Wheaton Public Library Board for 20 years (1969-1989) and served as President for 8 years. While a member of the board, her suggestions for starting a library book discussion group and a garden day sale to raise funds for the library were implemented. In her later years, she chaired a group of citizens to reestablish a Friends of the Library organization that raised funds for the Wheaton Public Library. As an artist and art lover, Joan was the President (1990-1991) of the Glen Ellyn-Wheaton Art Institute Associates. In addition, she was a former member of the Central DuPage Hospital Building and Grounds Committee, a member of P.E.O. Chapter NC, and the Wheaton Garden Club. Adams Park in downtown Wheaton was one of Joan's favorite places to visit. When budget constraints restricted the city to maintain the park, she organized a volunteer citizen's group for the upkeep of the park. Because of her civic dedication, Joan received a Wheaton Citizen of the Year Citation. She devoted much of her time to the First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, where she served as a deacon and volunteered on committees where she was in charge of decorating the church for the holidays and special programs. For 20 years Joan was employed at Our Lady of Angels Motherhouse in Wheaton working with retired nuns who needed transportation to various appointments. Joan will be remembered as a community leader, an artist, and a wonderful support for her extended family and many friends throughout the country. Those who knew her well will remember her intense curiosity and love of literature, theatre, The Lyric Opera, and her glorious flower garden. Always a University of Illinois Basketball fan, she later became a Chicago Cubs fan. Joan is survived by her husband George, daughter Katherine Reuss Carrus, son-in-law Ian Carrus, grandson Cameron Carrus, and six nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Wheaton, 715 N. Carlton Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187 or the Wheaton Public Library, 255 N. Cross St., Wheaton, IL 60187. Due to Covid-19, no public services will be held. Information at www.williams-kampp.com
