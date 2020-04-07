|
Joan Peacock Dean, 86, one of the original residents of Elk Grove Village, died suddenly and peacefully in St. Louis, MO on March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Duane Frank Dean and by her parents, Mildred and Lorne Peacock. She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Virginia Peacock and Judy (Richard) Nardella; her in-laws (and cherished friends), Joy and James Christensen; her four children, James Dean, Susan (Jeff) Dee, Joseph (Susan) Dean and Patricia (Jeff) Parks; her six grandchildren, Charlotte, Joanna, James, Margaret, Samantha, and Veronica; and the latest loves of her life, her four great-grandchildren, Keerthan, Logan, Henry and Jaya. Her nieces and nephews and many friends will also miss Joan. She loved traveling, eating good food, reading, exercising, playing games (especially bridge), volunteering, joining in at our annual pinata Christmas parties, going to Nick Lowe concerts across the country, and having all sorts of other fun with her entire extended family. She was always "game," as we say. Though it was heartbreaking for her to leave Elk Grove, those of us in St. Louis (and her relatives who visited) enjoyed being able to spend more time with her these past four years. Her children would like to extend their gratitude for the loving palliative care Joan received for the past year from BJC Hospice. Her hospice nurse, Agnes, in particular, was a great source of laughter and joy. Services provided Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service, Inc. A celebration is planned in Elk Grove Village at a later date when we can all share some hugs. Memorial donations may be sent to the , Habitat for Humanity, or your favorite hospice care provider.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2020