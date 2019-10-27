Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 742-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
51 Center Street
Elgin, IL 60120
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN ROBERTA KELLER ANDERSON


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN ROBERTA KELLER ANDERSON Obituary
Joan Roberta Keller Anderson, 75, of Elgin, Illinois passed away on October 13, 2019. She was born August 8, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Robert Abbott and Helen Lucile (Sturdevant) Keller. Joan was the loving mother to Zachary Abbott (Rebecca) Anderson, Peter Andrew Anderson; grandmother to Wyatt Ames Anderson and Ainsley Keller Anderson; sister to Carolyn Miller and aunt to Dash Miller. Joan was raised on Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata, MN and graduated from Minnetonka High School. Joan graduated from St. Cloud University and from National Louis University with a Master's Degree in Education. Joan taught in the Anoka, Minnetonka, and Moorhead Minnesota school districts and Elgin U-46 School system. Joan was a career teacher and taught for 37 years. She was active in neighborhood government following her retirement. Joan was an artist and painter for many years. Family and friends' visitation on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a remembrance service at 4:00 PM at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Organization for Autism Research. 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wait-Ross-Allanson Funeral Service
Download Now