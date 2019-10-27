|
Joan Roberta Keller Anderson, 75, of Elgin, Illinois passed away on October 13, 2019. She was born August 8, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Robert Abbott and Helen Lucile (Sturdevant) Keller. Joan was the loving mother to Zachary Abbott (Rebecca) Anderson, Peter Andrew Anderson; grandmother to Wyatt Ames Anderson and Ainsley Keller Anderson; sister to Carolyn Miller and aunt to Dash Miller. Joan was raised on Lake Minnetonka in Wayzata, MN and graduated from Minnetonka High School. Joan graduated from St. Cloud University and from National Louis University with a Master's Degree in Education. Joan taught in the Anoka, Minnetonka, and Moorhead Minnesota school districts and Elgin U-46 School system. Joan was a career teacher and taught for 37 years. She was active in neighborhood government following her retirement. Joan was an artist and painter for many years. Family and friends' visitation on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2-4 PM with a remembrance service at 4:00 PM at the Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel, 51 Center St., Elgin, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Organization for Autism Research. 847-742-2100 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019