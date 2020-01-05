|
Joan S. Angiulo, 85, of Lincolnshire, formerly of Vernon Hills, passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 with her family by her side in Libertyville. Joan is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great -grandmother who always put her family first. Joan is survived by her husband Ludovico "Rudy" of 65 years; her children Donna M. (Jeff) Rusk, Perry R. (Jen), Frank J.(Jo) Sr.; her grandchildren Jim (Beth), Eric (Stephanie), Anthony (Melissa), Robert, Tyler, Eric, Teresa, Adam (Alex), Frankie Jr., Nicolas and great-grandchildren Blake, Kenna, and Luciana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tilly and Frank Weber. Visitation for Joan will be from 4-8pm Monday, January 6th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl. (Rt. 176, 1 blk. East of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020