Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN ANGIULO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN S. ANGIULO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOAN S. ANGIULO Obituary
Joan S. Angiulo, 85, of Lincolnshire, formerly of Vernon Hills, passed away peacefully January 1, 2020 with her family by her side in Libertyville. Joan is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great -grandmother who always put her family first. Joan is survived by her husband Ludovico "Rudy" of 65 years; her children Donna M. (Jeff) Rusk, Perry R. (Jen), Frank J.(Jo) Sr.; her grandchildren Jim (Beth), Eric (Stephanie), Anthony (Melissa), Robert, Tyler, Eric, Teresa, Adam (Alex), Frankie Jr., Nicolas and great-grandchildren Blake, Kenna, and Luciana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tilly and Frank Weber. Visitation for Joan will be from 4-8pm Monday, January 6th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl. (Rt. 176, 1 blk. East of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Tuesday, January 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave., Libertyville. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McMurrough Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -