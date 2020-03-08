|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Joan T. Fernandez was born May 30, 1932 in Chicago to Frank Sr. and Catherine (nee Brudzisz) Fornek. She died March 5, 2020 at JourneyCare of Barrington. Joan is survived by her children Susan (Declan) O'Kane and Anthony Z. (Nannette) Fernandez Jr., her grandchildren Ryan and Bridgid O'Kane; and Anthony Z. III, Jonathan, JP, Nicholas and Timothy Fernandez; her great-granddaughter Kylie and by many nieces and nephews. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Z. Fernandez Sr.; her brothers Daniel (late Carol) Fornek and Frank (Barb) Fornek Jr.; and by her parents. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3 PM until 8 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Prayers 11:15 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for Mass at 12 PM. Interment private. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020