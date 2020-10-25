ELGIN - Joan Wilson, age 78, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020. Joan was born July 20, 1942, in Chicago to her loving parents, Michael Szady and Jean (Genevieve) Przebieda. Joan graduated from Taft High School in 1960. She ran the family window cleaning business, and then worked at WalMart for 25 years. Joan loved to garden and spend time with family. She also loved to cook, making wonderful homemade dishes like chicken soup, Thanksgiving stuffing, and birthday cakes. Joan was preceded in death by husband, Thomas Wilson; sons, Dion Wilson and Derrick Wilson; sister, Loretta Szady; and brothers, John Szady and Thomas Szady. Joan is survived by her children, Donna (Shane) Wagnaar, Darren (Christine) Wilson, Wayne (Tami) Wilson, and Doreen Wilson; brothers, Edward Szady and James Szady; grandchildren, Brittany (Michael) Ingargiota, Eric Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Anthony (Krystal) Wagnaar, Nehemiah Wagnaar, Micah Wagnaar, Anamarie Wagnaar, Miriam Wagnaar, Grant Wagnaar, Samantha Wilson, Kirstin Nicosia, and Kaylee Wilson; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL 60162. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home. For information, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadison.com
