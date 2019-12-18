Daily Herald Obituaries
|
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:15 AM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
JOANN C. MCLAUGHLIN

JOANN C. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
LIBERTYVILLE - JoAnn C. McLaughlin (nee McWherter), 80, passed away Dec. 16, at Advocate Condell Medical Center. JoAnn was born in MN, was a longtime Libertyville resident and was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville. She is survived by her loving children, James (Tammy) McLaughlin and Maureen McLaughlin, was the proud grandma of Maura, Collin and Gavin Harty, and Katherine, Madeline and Ellen McLaughlin; and the dearest sister of Maxine Patzer, AnnaLee Boles and Robert McWherter. JoAnn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William of 41 years of marriage. Funeral services will be 11:15 AM Friday, Dec. 20, at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation will by 4-8 PM Thursday, Dec.19, and one hour prior to the service Friday, at the Funeral Chapel. If desired, memorial donations made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info,847-362-2626. Sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
