PALATINE - JoAnn E. Phipps, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on May 21, 2019. Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. JoAnn was born March 22, 1935 in Peoria, Illinois; daughter of Oliver Perry Wing and Anna Palmer Anderson. JoAnn graduated from Woodruff High School in 1953. She married William "Ted" Utley on July 19, 1952 in Peoria, Illinois. JoAnn worked at Zurich Financial Services from 1982 until her retirement in 2012. She was a 54 year member of The Order of the Eastern Star. JoAnn enjoyed spending time with her family including her loyal fur babies Sweet Pea and Maggie Mae. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed traveling the world. JoAnn was the loving mother of Jo Ellen (Walter) Burtch, William (Patricia) Utley, Janis (Thomas) James; loving grandmother of Tom (Lindsey) Utley, Shayla Rians, Tonia (Tom) Whittles, Melissa James, Sam (Joanna) Utley; and 7 Great Grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Brother Raymond Anderson, Sister Margaret "Jean" Bricker and great grandson Bryce Rians. The family wishes to thank Lindsay & Nora from Journey Care for their compassionate and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Beth's Buddies team c/o the family for benefiting the .