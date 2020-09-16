1/1
JOANN ELIZABETH FOLLKIE
1941 - 2020
JoAnn Elizabeth Follkie (nee Janicke), was born on Sept. 22, 1941 in Chicago, IL. She entered Heaven's Gates on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 78 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Anna; her beloved older brother, Marion J. Janicke (Doris); and countless treasured pets she saved and loved with kindness through her years. JoAnn is survived by her daughter and best friend, Erika L. Enguita (Brian) of Geneva, IL; her cherished grandsons, Brayden, 9, and Kolten, 5; her beloved sister, Lorraine Norgle (Charles); her loving sister-in-law, Doris (Marion); and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, from 4 to 8:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State Street (Rte. 38), Geneva. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A very special life celebration will be held for JoAnn at a later date. For information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
