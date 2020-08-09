1/
JOANN HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Hall (nee Costabile) Beloved wife of Clifford Sr.; Loving mother of Jennifer J. and Clifford D. Hall Jr.; Devoted grandmother of Alexandria (Richard), Michael, Isabella, and Tristan. Dear sister of John and Tony (Bobbi), and sister-in-law of Margie (Steve), Betty (Brian), Mart (Cathy) and Wendy (Don); Beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Antonio M. II and Gloria P. Costabile. Visitation Monday, August 10 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Isidore Church, 427 W. Army Trail Rd., Bloomingdale. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved