|
|
WEST CHICAGO - JoAnn Kerstein (nee Taulbee), 78, passed away February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald V. Kerstein; loving mother of Keely (Greg) Hurst, Ronald W. (Shirley) Kerstein, Tina (Robert) DeCore and Frank J. (Amy) Kerstein; proud grandmother of Keri, Jacob, Grace, Christopher, Adam, Taylor, Lea, Ashley, Carley, Hailey, Alex, Allison, Jackson, Alyson and 5 great-grandchildren; fond sister of Jerry, Jacquie, Colleen, Donald, Debbie and the late William Ray and Patsy. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Edith Taulbee. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to DuPage County Animal Shelter 120 N. County Farm Rd. Wheaton, IL 60187. Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home 820 Pine St. West Chicago, IL 60185. Funeral Service Friday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery West Chicago, IL. Info @ www.williams-woodward.com or 630-231-1300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2019