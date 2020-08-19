1/
JOANN M. FRATTO
1934 - 2020
LONG GROVE - Joann M. Fratto was born June 19, 1934 in Evanston to Herbert and Marie (nee Gotmer) Weber. She died August 15, 2020 at Lake Barrington Woods Assisted Living in Barrington. She enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bowling. Loved spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Joann is survived by her children, Nancy (Bill) Prince, Ken (Nancy) and Tom Hilb; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Megan and Matthew Prince and Rae Marie and Tom; her brothers, Tom (Jean) Weber, Jim (late Carol) Weber and Doug Weber; and by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, George F. Fratto; her son, Dave (Flo) Hilb; and by her parents. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at Glueckert funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
AUG
20
Service
12:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
