ROLLING MEADOWS - Joann Mundt Icenogle, 79, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home. She was born July 26, 1940, in Joliet, the daughter of Floyd and Eleanor Solberg Mundt. On April 13, 1974, she married Paul Icenogle. He preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by seven brothers and sisters-in-law, Carol Icenogle of Auburn, Ala., Robert and Twila Icenogle of San Antonio, Texas, Carol and Richard Ashbacher of Thousand Oaks, Calif., and Davenport, Iowa, Roger and Judy Icenogle of Winslow, Maine, and Alan and Karen Icenogle of Rushville, Ill.; 13 nieces and nephews; and cousins, Beverly Vander Boegh, Ruth Mundt and Cecelia Mundt. She graduated from Lincoln-Way High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Western Illinois University. She taught home economics at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates for more than 30 years before retiring. She and Paul traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world, visiting more than 50 countries. They also were master gardeners and turned their three acres into an incredible garden filled with annuals and perennials that were enjoyed by people all over the northwest Chicago area. From these flowers and plants, Joann created wreaths and flower arrangements which were featured in local and national publications. Together, they operated Plum Grove Gardens and Crafts. Due to current restrictions on the size of group gatherings, there will be no visitation or public service. Private graveside services for Joann will be held Friday, April 3, at Wilton Center Cemetery with the Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Meadows Funeral Home of Rolling Meadows, is in charge of services. Info, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2020