HUNTLEY - Joann P. Doheny, 77, died peacefully, May 7, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:00am -10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley where a 10:00am Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be in Huntley Cemetery. Joann was born March 5, 1942 the daughter of Joseph and Anna Rzymek. On September 28, 1962 she married James A. Doheny. She was an avid reader, loved keeping her house clean and spending time outdoors. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her. Joann is survived by her husband, James, her daughters, Lisa Doheny, and Laura (Alex) Lizasuain, and by her grandchildren, Alex, Jr., Samantha, Matthew, Sarah, Cecilia Ann, Natalie, Paula Rosa and Angelina. She was preceded in death by her parents.