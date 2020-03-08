Daily Herald Obituaries
JOANN RECCHIA

JOANN RECCHIA Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Joann Recchia, age 81, beloved wife for 62 years of Frank; devoted mother of Tony (Mary Anne), Angelo "Deke" (Mitzi), Frank Jr. (Cheryl), Robert (Channon), Bill (Donna), Jay (Andrea) and Joel (Theresa) Recchia; adored grandmother of 24, great-grandmother of 18; dear sister of Santos, Cliff, Bonnie, Violet and Tommy and dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle, IL 60172 to St. Marcelline Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
