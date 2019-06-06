|
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Joann S. Grzesik, 59, passed away June 3, 2019. Beloved Wife of Gerard, Loving Mother to Daniel, Jonathan (Molly) Grzesik and Allison (Eric) Ciura. Devoted Grandmother to Jordan Grzesik. Dear Sister of Joseph Prill and Pat (Dave) Grzenia. Fond Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday June 7, 2019 from 3-9 p.m. at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights. Funeral Mass Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Rd., Inverness. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste. 550, Chicago, Illinois 60631 or Holy Family Catholic Church. For info, 847-253-5423.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 6, 2019